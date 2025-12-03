Israel receives coffin believed to contain one of two remaining deceased hostages' bodies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel received a coffin Wednesday that is believed to contain the remains of one of the last two deceased hostages in Gaza.

"The coffin of the deceased hostage, escorted by IDF troops, crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago and is on its way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X.

The coffin that was transferred from the Red Cross to Israel may contain the remains of either Ran Gvili or Sudthisak Rinthalak.

ISRAELI MOTHER APPEALS TO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AND MEDIATORS TO BRING HOME FINAL TWO GAZA HOSTAGES

On Oct. 7, 2023, Gvili was supposed to be resting while awaiting surgery for a broken shoulder. However, as the emergency unfolded, Gvili, who was a police officer in a counter-terror unit, chose to fight to save others in need. He fought alongside fellow officers and was eventually killed near Kibbutz Alumim. His body was taken into Gaza, where it has been held for nearly 790 days.

"When this nightmare began, there were 255 hostages. Their families became one big family. We held each other through every unbearable moment. Every time someone returned, there was a feeling that part of us came back. And now we're down to the last two in the darkness of Gaza. I'm terrified that after bringing so many home, my Ran will be left behind. There's this crushing feeling I can't shake: when is our turn?" Gvili's mother, Talik, wrote in a Fox News op-ed.

Rinthalak, a 43-year-old Thai national, was working in agriculture in Israel to support his family in Thailand when he was killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and his body was taken into Gaza. His family told Israeli news outlet Ynet that he said he would be coming home for good once he saved a bit more money.

"About 10 days before October 7 was the last time we spoke," Rinthalak's mother, On, told Ynet. "We asked him to come home to Thailand for a visit. We hadn’t seen him in many years, ever since he went to Israel for work. He told us he wanted to save a bit more money and then come home for good. Then October 7 happened and he was murdered. I want my son home as soon as possible. I wait for him every day."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, Israel received remains that were tested and confirmed to not belong to either Gvili or Rinthalak, The Times of Israel reported. The outlet noted that a senior Red Cross official said the findings it handed over to the IDF included "small remains, pieces" of a body.