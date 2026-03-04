Oil slick, life rafts, dozens of bodies: What Sri Lankan navy found after US sank Iranian warship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sri Lanka’s navy responded to a distress call from an Iranian warship, but found only oil slicks, empty life rafts and the bodies of sailors in the water after a U.S. torpedo strike sunk the vessel to the bottom of the Indian Ocean.

The Sri Lankan navy sent ships and planes on a rescue mission after receiving a distress signal from Iran’s IRIS Dena, which had 180 people on board, the country's foreign minister, Vijitha Herath, told Parliament on Wednesday.

When Sri Lanka's navy arrived, there was no sign of the ship, "only some oil patches and life rafts," navy spokesman Commander Buddhika Sampath said. "We found people floating on the water."

Crews recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people, Sri Lanka’s navy said.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said earlier Wednesday morning during a briefing at the Pentagon that the Iranian vessel was a "prize ship" of Iran.

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters," Hegseth said. "Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War Two. Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department. We are fighting to win."

A single Mark 48 torpedo was used to sink the warship, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said at the briefing.

US ‘WINNING DECISIVELY’ AGAINST IRAN, WILL ACHIEVE ‘COMPLETE CONTROL’ OF AIRSPACE WITHIN DAYS, HEGSETH SAYS

Those rescued from the wreckage were taken to a hospital in Galle, a town on Sri Lanka's southern coast, Sampath said, adding that bodies were also being recovered.

One of those rescued is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment and others are being treated for minor injuries, a health official in Sri Lanka said.

In a separate incident, Hegseth said that the U.S. Navy sank another Iranian warship, the Soleimani, a corvette class missile ship, in the Strait of Hormuz near Iranian shores.

The ship was named for Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian military officer who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who the U.S. killed in a January 2020 drone strike during President Donald Trump's first term.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Iranian navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. Combat ineffective, decimated, destroyed, defeated. Pick your adjective," Hegseth said. "In fact, last night we sunk their prize ship, the Soleimani. Looks like POTUS got him twice. Their navy, not a factor. Pick your adjective. It is no more."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.