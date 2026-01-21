Iran accused of sex assaults on teenage prisoners, while families charged to recover remains of loved ones

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reports have emerged from eyewitnesses in Iran alleging sexual assaults on teenagers held in custody, as well as authorities forcing families of those protesters killed to pay as much as 10 billion rials to recover their bodies.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) also told Fox News Digital Wednesday that the "barbarity continues" across the nation, with prison detainees allegedly being killed and their bodies burned.

The reports came as Iran’s government claimed it had successfully crushed weeks of unrest that swept the country.

Beginning Dec. 28, the protests erupted amid deep public anger over political repression, economic hardship and state violence before rapidly expanding nationwide.

"The sedition is over now," Iran’s prosecutor general Mohammad Movahedi said, according to the judiciary’s Mizan News Agency.

"And we must be grateful, as always, to the people who extinguished this sedition by being in the field in a timely manner," he added, according to the New York Times.

The regime's claims emerged on day 25 of the protests with the number of confirmed fatalities reaching 4,902, and the number of deaths still under review standing at 9,387.

The total number of arrests has risen to 26,541, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said.

The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) also said it received information indicating that some families were forced to pay sums of up to 10 billion rials to recover the bodies of their relatives.

In many cases, funeral ceremonies were held under heavy security control in the hometowns of those killed.

Some families were reportedly subjected to threats and pressure to falsely attribute responsibility for the killings to protesters.

KHRN further said that two protesters, including a 16-year-old, said they were sexually assaulted by Iranian security forces who detained them in Kermanshah, according to reports.

Meanwhile, NCRI’s Ali Safavi said eyewitnesses reported that "several young women and men were forced to undress, so the military could see whether they had pellet wounds."

"There has been barbarity with people who were detained. When they were killed, their bodies were burned," he added.

Safavi also said clashes continued in multiple cities Tuesday night, including "Kermanshah where protesters and armed units of the IRGC fought in parts of the city."

"There was the same in Rasht and Mashhad where the people and the regime will not return to the status quo even if the uprisings have slowed down. This is because of the blood of thousands of martyrs on their hands."

"The regime is still in power, and it won’t abandon brutal and bloody suppression so there is no pathway to a velvet revolution in Iran."

"The shoes and sneakers seen left along the sidewalks remind us of the 30,000 MEK members and Iranian prisoners who were hanged during the 1988 massacre based on a fatwa by Khomeini," Safavi added.