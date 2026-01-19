Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

Iran state TV hacked to show exiled Crown Prince Pahlavi

Message aired during near-total internet shutdown as protests enter 22nd day

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi reveals 6-step plan to pressure regime Video

Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi reveals 6-step plan to pressure regime

Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi said Friday that, "I ask the world to do six things" to pressure the Iranian regime.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple Iranian state TV channels were hacked on Sunday amid a near-total internet shutdown to air footage of exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and images of anti-government protests that have rocked Tehran in recent weeks.

Two clips of Pahlavi were shown as well as a graphic calling on Iranian security forces to side with the public, The Associated Press reported.

"Don't point your weapons at the people. Join the nation for the freedom of Iran," one graphic read, according to a translation from the outlet.

Pahlavi himself called on Iran’s military to break with the Islamic Republic and side with the people.

TRUMP’S LEADERSHIP CREATES 'RARE OPPORTUNITY' FOR CHANGE IN IRAN, FORMER IRANIAN POLITICAL PRISONER SAYS

A protest sign contrasts two Iranian political figures.

A demonstrator holds a sign showing Reza Pahlavi and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose image is crossed out, during a protest in Houston calling for U.S. action against Iran on Jan. 18, 2026. (Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I have a special message for the military. You are the national army of Iran, not the Islamic Republic army," he said in the hacked broadcast. "You have a duty to protect your own lives. You don’t have much time left. Join the people as soon as possible."

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which tracks human rights violations in Iran, said on Sunday that nationwide protests continued into the 22nd day as President Donald Trump weighs possible U.S. military action.

The group’s aggregated figures showed 624 recorded protests, the arrest of at least 24,669 people and the confirmed deaths of 3,919 individuals.

KHAMENEI CALLS TRUMP A ‘CRIMINAL,’ BLAMES HIM FOR DEADLY PROTESTS SWEEPING IRAN

Protesters set fire to printed portraits during a demonstration on a central London street, with Iranian flags and placards visible nearby.

London-based Iranians burn images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest outside Downing Street calling for political change in Iran on Jan. 18, 2026. (Lab Ky Mo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HRANA said 3,685 of those killed were protesters, including 25 children under the age of 18.

Nearly 9,000 deaths remain under investigation.

Iran International reported that witnesses across multiple cities told them security forces stormed hospitals, removed injured protesters and interfered with medical care, while reports from other areas described overwhelmed morgues and a strong security presence around medical facilities.

A woman climbs stairs near a heavily damaged structure bearing signs of fire and destruction in an urban area.

A woman walks up an overpass staircase beside a burned-out building damaged during recent protests in Tehran on Jan. 19, 2026. (Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet also reported that witnesses described injured protesters being left without medical care after shootings, as ambulances failed to arrive and phone networks were unavailable.

Others said hospitals were inaccessible or refused treatment, resulting in some wounded protesters bleeding to death while taking shelter in nearby buildings.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue