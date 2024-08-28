Expand / Collapse search
India's tallest waterfall, Kunchikal Falls, is a picturesque oasis, cascades nearly 1,500 feet

The best time to visit Kunchikal Falls is from July to October

By Ashlyn Messier
Published
The world is full of magnificent waterfalls that will surely take your breath away. 

Kunchikal Falls is India's highest waterfall, measuring 1,493 feet, according to The Times of India. 

This waterfall can be found in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, where many other magnificent waterfalls can also be found, including Jog Falls. The Facebook account, Geography Zone, shared a video on the social media platform showcasing the tallest waterfall in India. 

Jog Falls in India

Jog Falls is approximately three hours away from Kunchikal Falls and is a popular tourist attraction to see while in the area. (V. Muthuraman/IndiaPictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Varahi River creates Kunchikal Falls, with the water flowing into the reservoir of the Mani Dam. The creation of the Mani Dam, which is used to generate hydroelectricity, greatly reduced water flow at the falls, according to Karnataka.com. 

Even though Kunchikal Falls is open for visitors year round, the time to visit for the best views is during the rainy season, from July to September, when water will be rapidly flowing. 

Also, with the construction of the dam, access has become restricted to the waterfall, so a special gate pass is needed in order to gain entry, which can be picked up at Hosangadi village. 

Raindrop falling on ground

It's best to visit Kunchikal Falls during the rainy season for the best views. (iStock)

To get to Kunchikal Falls, you can take a car or public bus. There's also a railway station from Udupi, and then one can transfer to a taxi or bus from there. 

Your other option is to hike, though you should expect a fairly long trek to get there. 

If you do choose to hike, the trail is 6.7 miles and begins near Hosanagara, Karnataka, according to AllTrails.com. 

The 6.7-mile hike is considered to be a "moderately challenging" one, that takes around two hours and 55 minutes to complete. 

If you don't want to hike, mountain biking is another option. 

There are plenty of attractions close to the massive waterfall that you can explore as well, including the village of Agumbe.

A woman smiling on a hike

You can hike to Kunchikal Falls, although it is a bit of a lengthy journey. (iStock)

While in Agumbe, you'll be encompassed by the rainforest and lots of wildlife at the Rainforest Research Station and will have the opportunity to see even more of India's waterfalls, such as Onake Abbi, which is located near the town. 

