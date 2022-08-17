Human remains found in suitcase bought at auction in New Zealand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New Zealand are investigating after human remains were found among the contents of an abandoned storage unit that was won at auction. A Manurewa family – who are not believed by authorities to be involved in the alleged crime – were shocked to discover human remains in a suitcase that was delivered to their house among the items they won.

"From our enquiries so far, we can advise the occupants of the address are not believed to be involved in the incident," the statement from police said.

New Zealand authorities are currently conduscing a "homicide investigation."

"The priority for Police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery," the statement continued. "Given the nature of the discovery, this might take some time. Police reiterate there is no immediate risk to the public in regards to this incident."

The investigation is still ongoing and police say that they will be keeping the public updated as further discoveries are made.