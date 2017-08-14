Expand / Collapse search
Holocaust memorial urges vigilance after US protests

By | Associated Press

JERUSALEM – Israel's official Holocaust memorial has expressed concern over the violence in Charlottesville, where far-right activists marched with Nazi flags and gave the Nazi salute, and where a counter-protester was killed over the weekend.

Yad Vashem said Monday "in our post-Holocaust global society, there is no room for racism or antisemitism." It warned that Nazi ideology "was a precursor to the eventual murderous policy."

It said the events in Virginia show "we must remain vigilant about educating the public regarding hatred and xenophobia."

Israel was founded just three years after the end of World War II and the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews were systematically murdered by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.