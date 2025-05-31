Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hamas agrees to release 10 more hostages

Hamas said the agreement comes after a proposal by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Yonat Friling Fox News
Published
Adam Boehler, US hostage envoy: I do think were closer than we ever were (Video: The Jerusalem Post.) Video

Adam Boehler, US hostage envoy: I do think were closer than we ever were (Video: The Jerusalem Post.)

Adam Boehler, the United States Special Envoy for Hostage Response, spoke at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York City, where he took aim at recent European criticism of Israel. (Video credit: The Jerusalem Post.)

Hamas has said it has agreed to release ten living hostages being held captive by the terror group and return the bodies of 18 others. 

The militant group made the announcement in a statement Saturday and said it was being done on the condition that a number of Palestinian prisoners be returned in exchange as part of a means to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas said the agreement comes after a proposal by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who has yet to comment publicly on the Hamas statement.

FREED ISRAELI HOSTAGE SAYS HAMAS CAPTORS 'WANTED KAMALA TO BE ELECTED,' WERE 'VERY SCARED' OF TRUMP'S RETURN

hostage appeal

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack in southern Israel, hold their portraits during a protest at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on May 28, 2025, to mark 600 days of their captivity and demand their release and ending the war.  (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

"After conducting a round of national consultations, and based on our immense sense of responsibility towards our people and their suffering, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) today submitted its response to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's latest proposal to the mediating parties," the Hamas statement reads. 

"This proposal aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensure the flow of aid to our people and our families in the Gaza Strip."

Steve Witkoff US Special Envoy to Middle East

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has been negotiating a ceasefire proposal. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

RETURN OF TRUMP GIVES FAMILIES OF GAZA HOSTAGES NEW HOPE

Hamas is holding 58 hostages in Gaza. Of these, Israeli intelligence assesses that at least 34 are deceased, leaving approximately 24 believed to be alive. More than 250 people were captured during the Hamas terror attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. 

The latest proposal being negotiated involves the release of 10 living hostages and a number of bodies during a 60-day pause in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, including 100 serving long sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing a Hamas official and an Egyptian official speaking on condition of anonymity.

U.S. negotiators had not publicized the terms of the proposal.

hamas fighters

Hamas fighters stand in formation as Palestinians gather on a street to watch the handover of three Israeli hostages to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8, 2025 (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Friday that negotiators were nearing a deal.

"They’re very close to an agreement on Gaza, and we’ll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow," Trump told reporters in Washington. Late in the evening, asked if he was confident Hamas would approve the deal, he told reporters: "They’re in a big mess. I think they want to get out of it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

