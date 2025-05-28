Freed Israeli hostage says Hamas captors 'wanted Kamala to be elected,' were 'very scared' of Trump's return

A former Israeli hostage told CNN in an interview Wednesday that his Hamas captors hoped former Vice President Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election and that the terrorists were "very scared" of President Donald Trump returning to office.

Omer Shem Tov, 22, was freed in February after spending 505 days in captivity in Gaza. He was captured during the deadly October 7, 2023, terror attack at the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

Tov talked about his experience and about how the 2024 U.S. election played a role in how he was treated by Hamas in a new interview with CNN.

"They were very scared of him," Tov said of his captors' view of Trump. "They wanted Kamala to be elected."

"But as soon as Donald Trump was elected, they understood that he wanted to bring us back home. So immediately, the way they treated me changed," he continued. "When Trump became president, the way they treated us changed, for me personally."

"Because they anticipated that a deal would come soon?" CNN's Bianna Golodryga asked.

"Yeah," Tov responded.

"And that’s when they started giving you more food?" she continued.

"Exactly," Tov confirmed. "More food, started treating me better. Stopped cursing me. Stopped spitting on me."

Kamala Harris' office did not return a request for comment.

In March, Tov visited the White House with other recently freed hostages and told the president that he believed he was "sent by God" to save them.

Tov credited Trump for securing his release in the interview with CNN.

"He got me out, he got the hostages out. Before, we felt like nothing was happening," he told Golodryga.

A clip of the interview was played on Wednesday's "Inside Politics" and anchor Dana Bash remarked that it seemed like the terrorists were trying to "fatten up" Tov because they believed he would be released under Trump's leadership.

There are 58 hostages still in Gaza, at least 23 of whom are assessed to be alive.

Itay Chen, 19, Omer Neutra, 21, Judy Weinstein Haggai, 70, and her husband, Gadi Weinstein, 73, are all believed to have been killed by Hamas in the October 7 attack and their bodies taken into Gaza.

