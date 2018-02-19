Gulf cartel boss captured in Mexican state bordering Texas

Mexican marines have captured an alleged top boss of the Gulf drug cartel in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

A statement from the Mexican navy says the suspect it identifies only as Jose Alfredo, with no last name, was arrested in the city of Matamoros, which is across from Brownsville, Texas.

It describes him as the "presumed leader of a criminal organization in the region."

A government official with knowledge of the case confirms the man detained Monday morning is Jose Alfredo Cardenas, nephew to former Gulf cartel leaders Osiel and Antonio Cardenas. The former is in a U.S. prison, while the latter was killed by Mexican security forces in 2010.

The official was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.