Greta Thunberg’s flotilla bombarded with Abba music after radios hijacked: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greta Thunberg and her flotilla were bombarded with Abba music after hijackers intercepted their radios, according to reports.

GB News reported that the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) blamed Israel for the stunt, which looped Abba’s "Lay All Your Love On Me" for hours—a possible jab at Thunberg’s Swedish roots.

The flotilla is part of a movement of dozens of boats from 44 countries carrying food, water and medicine to civilians in Gaza. Several ships in the fleet were targeted in the musical attack, GB News reported.

"They’re jamming our radio," GSF member Yasemin Acar said in a video with Abba being blasted in the background. "We don’t know where this is coming from, the sound, but other vessels are experiencing the same thing," Acar added.

HAMAS PLOTS INFILTRATION AT US-BACKED GAZA AID SITE, FORCES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN

The GSF claimed on social media that Israeli military drones targeted several ships in the flotilla Tuesday, reportedly damaging communication equipment and some masts.

The flotilla is days away from reaching about 200 miles off Gaza’s coast. Earlier this month, Tunisian officials rejected the group’s claim that a drone bombed one of its main vessels.

The group said the Portuguese-flagged boat sustained damage to its main deck and storage below, but no one was hurt. Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said reports of a drone strike at Sidi Bou Said port "have no basis in truth," and said it was investigating a fire on the deck, Reuters reported.

US-BACKED GAZA AID GROUP SLAMS DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS, ACCUSES IT OF SPREADING 'FALSE' CLAIMS

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us," GSF said in a statement. "Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve."

Thunberg’s second attempt at leading a flotilla comes amid the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 63,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

HAMAS LOSING IRON GRIP ON GAZA AS US-BACKED GROUP GETS AID TO PALESTINIANS IN NEED

At a press conference in Barcelona before departing, Thunberg framed the mission as an act of survival.

"The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive," Thunberg said, alleging that Israel was violating international law by "unlawfully intercepting boats in international waters" and preventing humanitarian aid from reaching civilians.

It is not Thunberg’s first attempt at delivering aid. In June, she was deported after Israeli forces stopped her ship, the Madleen, along with 11 others on board. Israel has enforced a naval blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized control in 2007, saying it is needed to prevent weapons smuggling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The blockade remains in place during the current war sparked by Hamas’ deadly October 2023 attack on Israel.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace and Emma Bussey contributed to this report.