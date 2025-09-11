Hamas plots infiltration at US-backed Gaza aid site, forces temporary shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was forced to shut down operations at a women’s food distribution site Thursday after what it called a credible terror threat from Hamas.

GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay told Fox News Digital that GHF had served about 4,000 of roughly 5,500 assembled Palestinian women when military-aged males amassing nearby began to pose a threat to operations. "At first, small numbers of men appeared to survey the GHF site. Those men began making phone calls, and the group grew to a strength of several hundred."

TRUMP DELIVERS ULTIMATUM TO HAMAS: ACCEPT DEAL AND RELEASE HOSTAGES OR PAY THE CONSEQUENCES

"In real time, we heard from trusted local sources that Hamas was planning to rush the site. We also received credible information that Hamas operatives were planning to infiltrate women-only distributions dressed as women."

As a result, GHF called off women-only distributions throughout all its distribution sites on Friday. Fay said that the disruption was "not a choice we want to make. It’s a decision forced by Hamas," adding, "It's not just threatening us. They’re threatening their own people. The women of Gaza who are simply trying to feed their children are being intimidated and endangered by the very group that claims to represent them. This is deliberate. This is strategic. And this is cruel," he said.

Fay accused Hamas of spreading false information, "telling people that [Secure Distribution Site Three] will be closed next week." He said that the organization is not certain whether this means that Hamas plans to attack the site.

ISRAEL STRIKE TARGETS HAMAS LEADERSHIP IN QATAR

"People are visibly scared," Fay said of the rumors and change in tempo. "They’re asking the same question we are: Why threaten the only operation feeding people at scale in Gaza?"

Hamas has attacked GHF sites previously. In July, two veterans employed by GHF were attacked with grenades of Iranian origin, which are commonly used by Hamas, while delivering aid.

Fay said that GHF has faced increased pressure on its sites since the Israel Defense Forces began their offensive against Gaza City. Fay says the organization has seen a 15%-20% increase in traffic at its sites over the past few days. "Many have never been to our sites before. They’re unfamiliar with our process, and that unfamiliarity is creating confusion. Not violence, but increased disorder."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fay called on international organizations and the United Nations to partner with GHF "so food reaches the people, not Hamas."

Currently, according to the U.N. Office for Project Services, 5,511 trucks of aid sent into Gaza have been intercepted since May 19. Only 938 trucks (14.5%) have arrived at their intended destinations in this period.

Since starting operations in May, GHF has distributed more than 161 million meals, including 1 million today, according to the group.

