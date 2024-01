Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Gordon Ramsay had a hard time getting his "toughest guest" to settle down while opening his newest restaurant.

Ramsay, 57, opened a new pub and grill in South China on Wednesday, and he was joined by Tomato the bulldog.

"The toughest guest at #gordonramsaypubandgrill last night," the celebrity chef captioned a video shared to his Instagram story on Thursday.

"Sit," Ramsay could be heard telling the dog, who decidedly did not want to sit. "Sit nicely," the chef repeated before the bulldog sat and looked up at him.

Ramsay, who hosts "Kitchen Nightmares," put together clips of his multi-day opening of Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill to share with his 16 million Instagram followers.

"Macao ! What an amazing few days opening #GordonRamsayPubandGrill at @the_londoner_macao !," he captioned the post. "And a special thank you to Tomato (the bulldog) for keeping the red carpet clean."



Ramsay also shared that he stayed at David Beckham's suite while there. Beckham left him a note where he joked, "Sorry about me staring at you on the loo!!"

When Ramsay isn't cooking, he's spending time with his wife and kids. The chef welcomed his sixth child, Jesse James, with wife Tana in November. The couple were already parents to Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda and Oscar.

The baby boy will make Ramsay the "oldest dad" at school drop-off, he joked during a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

Becoming a dad again was "extraordinary," Ramsay told the outlet. "Really extraordinary, just blessed. I'm also sure I'll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I'll keep my cap and glasses on."

Ramsay and his wife both come from large families, which has made having six children "second nature."

"I'm one of four, Gordon's one of four, so it's sort of second nature to me," Tana told People.

The couple's kids are also "very cool," Tana noted, while Ramsay bragged about his four older children.

"Jack’s a Royal Marine commando, off defending the country in some of the most extreme conditions," according to Ramsay. "Megan’s an incredible police officer. Holly’s gone into fashion. Tilly’s studying at university for her degree. Tana and I came from a family with no degrees."

