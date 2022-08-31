Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Germany sending warships to Indo-Pacific as tensions with China escalate: report

Germany hiked defense spending above 2% of GDP after Russia invaded Ukraine

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
World leaders converge, assess crackdowns on Russia at the G7 summit in Germany Video

World leaders converge, assess crackdowns on Russia at the G7 summit in Germany

Aishah Hasnie, Jonathan Swan, Juan Williiams and Doug Heye assess the world political climate as President Biden meets with leaders at the G7 summit in Germany.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

German General Eberhard Zorn said Wednesday the Bundeswehr will send warships to the Indo-Pacific and join allies in drills as China ramps up operations around Taiwan. 

"We do not want to provoke anyone with our presence but rather send a strong sign of solidarity with our allies," Zorn told Reuters. "We stand for the freedom of navigation and the safeguarding of international norms."

Germany, which has been frugal on military spending in the second half of the 20th century, pledged to hike defense spending above 2% of its total GDP in February after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

Eberhard Zorn, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, attends a news conference on coronavirus containment measures supported by Bundeswehr in Berlin, Germany March 19, 2020. 

Eberhard Zorn, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, attends a news conference on coronavirus containment measures supported by Bundeswehr in Berlin, Germany March 19, 2020.  (Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week that Germany's own stock of arms is depleted due to sending weapons to Ukraine, but pledged Monday to support Kyiv for "as long as it takes." 

SEN. BLACKBURN IN TAIWAN: CHINA'S 'BULLYING' TACTICS MUST STOP, US MUST CURB CCP'S 'AGGRESSION'

Now, the country is also turning its attention to China, which has sent warplanes across the Taiwan Strait median line and fired missiles over the island in recent weeks. 

German flag flutters on the German Navy supply ship Elbe during arrival for the NATO Baltic MCM Squadex 22 exercise in Riga port, Latvia March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. 

German flag flutters on the German Navy supply ship Elbe during arrival for the NATO Baltic MCM Squadex 22 exercise in Riga port, Latvia March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022.  (REUTERS/Ints Kalnins)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two US Navy warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, a practice that has been routine in recent years but now comes with increased tension following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. 

Zorn told Reuters that the German military will also send troops to Australia for military exercises next year in an effort to "consolidate our presence in the region."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 