Germany
Published

Germany says weapons stocks depleted amid support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany will provide Ukraine with $500 million in arms in 2023

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Hundreds of mines removed from Ukraine field

Hundreds of mines removed from Ukraine field

A video from a former U.S. Army Green Beret who is volunteering in Ukraine purportedly shows stacks of mines that have been removed from a field. (Credit: @tipofthespearrmh/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX )

The discussion of German arms supplies to Ukraine has once again surfaced this week with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warning that Berlin’s weapons stocks are depleted. 

As Ukraine enters its sixth month of war with Russia, Baerbock on Wednesday said Germany is unable to do more in the way of sending immediate arms supplies to Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the situation here is such that we have absolute deficits in our own stocks," she said in an interview with German public broadcasting station ZDF.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

BIDEN DISCUSSES IRAN, UKRAINIAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT WITH UK, FRENCH, AND GERMAN LEADERS

Baerbock said that in order to provide Kyiv with the equipment and arms that Germany already had, its armaments industry had to "produce material specifically for Ukraine."

Germany faced criticism for its initial hesitancy to send defensive aid to Ukraine, notoriously sending 5,000 helmets in the lead up to the invasion and later halting arms deliveries in April when it said its reserves were maxed out.

German state leaders though overwhelming supported sending defensive aid to Ukraine and approved the shipment of "heavy weapons and complex machinery" to Kyiv later that month.

The foreign minister’s comments Wednesday came one day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin plans to ship nearly $500 million worth of arms to Ukraine in 2023. 

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen study a Sweden shoulder-launched weapon system Carl Gustaf M4 during a training session on the near Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 7, 2022. 

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen study a Sweden shoulder-launched weapon system Carl Gustaf M4 during a training session on the near Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko, File)

NATO LOOKS TO GERMANY FOR PLAN TO BEEF UP DEFENSES IN EUROPE’S EASTERN FLANK

The shipment is expected to include air defense systems, a dozen armored recovery vehicles, 20 pickup mounted rocket launchers, precision ammunition and anti-drone devices a spokesperson for the chancellor reportedly told DW. 

Scholz has openly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and joined in on international sanctions to punish Moscow.

But his approach throughout the conflict has been met with some criticism at home and abroad.

His perceived attempts to stall equipment deliveries to Ukraine earlier this year and a May phone call between Scholz, Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron was met with skeptism by some and have lead to frustrations from international partners.

German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion wait to greet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of his arrival at the Training Range in Pabrade, some 60km (38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. 

German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion wait to greet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of his arrival at the Training Range in Pabrade, some 60km (38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

But German aid to Ukraine has accelerated in recent months with the delivery of 54 M113 armored personnel carriers, 15 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD, 10 Howitzers, and a plethora of ammunitions along with non-lethal aid supplies, according to the German government. 

Since January 2022 Germany has provided Ukraine with over $685 million in arms supplies.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.