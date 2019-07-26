German students try to force their way into police station to spring friend, 15, from cell

Dozens of teenagers in a lakeside Bavarian town tried to break down the front door of a local police station after one of their friends was arrested for being drunk and aggressive.

Police in the German town of Starnberg were called to a summer party on Thursday night after a 15-year-old boy reportedly approached a security guard asking for drugs and had gone on a rampage, according to the BBC.

When the teenager was ordered to leave the party, he refused and was “police custody was all that remained,” police said.

Some of the partygoers reportedly tried to prevent police from arresting the teenager, with one reportedly attempting to kick a police officer in the head.

By the time officers arrived at the police station with the teen in custody, a crowd of up to 100 people had formed outside, demanding his release, the BBC reported.

Some 50 people launched a siege to the station, attempting to force their way in to free him. Bottles were thrown and a window was broken, police said.

Police called in reinforcements and three people were temporarily detained on suspicion of trying to release a prisoner and damaging property.

The 15-year-old was eventually released to his parents’ custody and was said to have been taken to a clinic after he complained of a headache. The BBC reported the teenager tested positive for alcohol and drugs.