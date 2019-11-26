More than a dozen French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali

French President Emmanuel Macron said a mid-air collision between two helicopters has killed 13 French soldiers fighting against Islamic extremists in Mali.

Macron expressed "deep sadness" at the news of the Monday evening crash, which took place during a combat operation, according to the Associated Press.

He expressed his support for the French military and stressed the "courage of the French soldiers" fighting the persistent Islamic threat in the Sahel region.