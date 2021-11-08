French police official stabbed in knife attack, terrorism eyed

A police official was stabbed with a knife Monday in southern France by an assailant who carried out the attack "in the name of the Prophet" according to reports.

The policeman stabbed in Cannes was not injured "thanks to his bulletproof vest," according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. The attacker was neutralized, Darmanin tweeted, without elaborating.

"I am going to the scene immediately this morning and I offer my support to the national police and to the city of Cannes," he added.

The policeman was behind the wheel of a police car in the city near a police station when the assailant opened the door and stabbed him with a knife, France's BFM TV reported.

He then attempted to stab another policeman in the car before a third policeman opened fire, seriously injuring the attacker.

Local reports, citing police sources, suggested the suspect carried out the attack "in the name of the Prophet" Mohammad.

The mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard tweeted there were no deaths and the circumstances surrounding the attack are "being clarified."

The attack comes amid worries over violent crime and terrorism in the country.

They are seen as topics of concern for voters prior to the 2022 French Presidential election, according to Reuters.