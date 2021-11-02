Knife-wielding man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' detained by French police after attempted attack: Report

French railroad security officers have detained a knife-wielding man after he allegedly charged at them in a dispute over wearing a face mask while shouting "Allahu Akbar!" and "France is ruled by the Islamic State!," reports say.

The incident surrounding the suspect – identified by the Le Parisien newspaper as a 47-year-old French national who is familiar to police for acts of violence – unfolded Monday night in Paris’ busy Saint-Lazare station.

The suspect, according to BFMTV, became agitated with four security guards after being flagged for not wearing a face mask per COVID-19 guidelines.

He then allegedly brandished a knife and lunged at the guards while shouting the slogans, the station adds.

Two of the guards responded by firing at the suspect, striking him three times in the hand and lungs and forcing him to fall onto the tracks, Le Parisien reports.

The suspect then climbed back onto the platform and rushed at the guards a second time – only to be repelled by batons and tear gas and once again fall onto the tracks, according to the newspaper.

First responders rushed the suspect to a local hospital while prosecutors, Reuters reports, are now investigating the incident as attempted murder and promoting terrorism.