The five smallest countries in the world cover less than 50 square miles combined

Countries around the world range greatly in size.

In fact, when you add up the area in square miles of the top five smallest countries in the world, that number is less than 50.

Vatican City is the smallest country in the world, followed by Monaco, Nauru, Tuvalu and San Marino, in that order.

Read more about the smallest countries in the world by area below.

Vatican City is around 0.17 square miles and the smallest fully independent nation-state in the world.

The landlocked country is surrounded by Rome, and is the seat of the Roman Catholic Church.

Vatican City is governed by the Holy See, the government that oversees the Catholic Church, and is led by the pope.

Vatican City may be small, but it welcomes millions of visitors every year.

One of the most popular places to visit in Vatican City is St. Peter's Basilica, which sits in the center of the tiny country.

Monaco is the second-smallest country in the world, with an area of about 0.8 square miles.

Much of Monaco's money comes from tourism.

The European country is a luxurious destination for tourists to visit, with beautiful beaches and breathtaking architecture filling the small country.

Monaco is also known for the historic Monaco Grand Prix, where cars race in Monte Carlo. This Formula 1 race happens every year, usually in late May.

Another popular destination often visited by tourists is the Monte Carlo Casino.

The third-smallest country in the world is Nauru.

Nauru lies in the Pacific Ocean, and has a land area of just around 8.1 square miles.

In Nauru's history, it has been used as a supply shop for European whalers, according to CIA.gov. Additionally, it was annexed by Germany in 1888, per the source, as well as captured by Australian forces following World War I, according to CIA.gov.

Japan occupied Nauru during World War II, and it eventually became a U.N. Trust territory after the war under Australian administration, according to the source. Nauru claimed independence in 1968.

Phosphate was heavily mined in Nauru for many years, until mining officially ceased in 2006, CIA.gov states on its website.

Nauru joined the United Nations in 1999.

Tuvalu has an area of about 10 square miles, making it the fourth-smallest country in the world.

Tuvalu is located in the South Pacific, and is composed of several atolls and reef islands.

The islands that make up Tuvalu are Nanumea, Nui, Nukufetau, Funafuti, Nukulaelae, Nanumanga, Niutao, Vaitupu and Niulakita.

Tuvalu gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1978.

San Marino is the largest country on this list, with an area of about 23.6 square miles.

San Marino is surrounded by Italy, with Mount Titano making up much of the small country's landscape.

Tourism is high in San Marino. Additionally, revenue is made through postage stamps and coins, which many collectors have an interest in, according to the BBC.