Become an international traveler on a budget by visiting these 13 affordable destinations around the world

Traveling the world sounds expensive, but it doesn't have to be. Vacationing can quickly add up with expenses like airfare, luxury hotels, fancy dinners and expensive excursions.

With the getaways in this guide, airfare is going to be the biggest hurdle to overcome. All of these places have inexpensive hotel nightly rates that become even cheaper if you choose a hostel, and you can buy food for just a couple of U.S. dollars.

To combat expensive airfare to these destinations, try to book during the offseason when prices tend to go down.

Laos

Laos is a beautiful country to explore in Asia without breaking the bank. It has very mountainous terrain, making it perfect for outdoor activities like hiking, zip-lining and kayaking.

This trip is very possible to do for about $30 to $50 per day, depending on where you stay, the food you purchase and the activities you take part in.

While in Laos, explore the city of Luang Prabang, where you can visit the breathtaking Kuang Si Falls, which costs just a couple of dollars to enter.

Cambodia

Many travelers head to Cambodia to see the ancient temple complex known as Angkor Wat.

In addition to the ancient temple, tourists can explore the capital, Phnom Penh, and shop at local markets. Keep in mind that Angkor Wat is about five and a half hours from Phnom Penh.

You can find plenty of places to stay in Cambodia for $10 to $20 a night.

Northern Thailand

A vacation to Thailand can be affordable while still being jam-packed with activities.

In Thailand, you'll be able to enjoy everything from beaches to Buddhist temples.

If backpacking, you can get yourself a bed for just $6 per night. If you want a hotel with more amenities, you can book a room for around $35 per night in Thailand.

Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the most popular budget-friendly vacations for travelers to take. Bali in particular brings in lots of tourists. Its popularity makes it one of the more expensive and busy parts of Indonesia.

Other islands to consider are Sumba, Lombok and Java, where you can still experience beautiful white-sand beaches without the hefty price tag.

Philippines

Filled with unforgettable beaches and places to explore, the Philippines is a destination on many people's travel bucket list.

There are plenty of affordable places to stay in the Philippines. If you want to splurge, you can book a high-end resort for just a few hundred dollars a night.

Malaysia

While in Malaysia, take time to explore the many alluring caves throughout the country.

For lodging, you can stay at a beautiful resort for less than $30 a night.

Sri Lanka

If you enjoy a good scenic hike, Sri Lanka has plenty. Many allow you to get up close to native wildlife like breathtaking elephants.

You'll also be able to visit the beach and soak up the sun.

About $20 to $40 is how much you can expect to spend on accommodations in Sri Lanka, with an average meal costing around $5.

India

India is a fan-favorite among travelers on a budget.

India offers lots of affordable lodging. A room in Mumbai will cost around $50 per night. A room in Jaisalmer costs as low as $7.

Greece

Many dream of traveling to Greece, and it's possible to do without breaking the bank.

Greece is a very busy tourist destination, with many visitors flooding to places like Mykonos, Santorini and Athens.

While these places still aren't overwhelmingly expensive, there are more budget-friendly options like Kythnos, Ikaria, Rhodes and Hydra.

Mexico

Beach resorts in Cancun, Cabo and Tulum are not the most budget-friendly travel option.

Aside from pricey beach resorts, Mexico is a very affordable place to visit.

Playa del Carmen and Isla Mujeres are options for a more affordable but still unforgettable getaway.

Nicaragua

Nicaragua features lots of surfing spots, volcano hikes and is not overpopulated by tourism.

Hotels with great amenities like dining and pools cost around $30 to $40 a night.

Guatemala

Visiting Acatenango volcano and Pacaya Volcano are two popular hikes to make while in Guatemala.

Exploring the city of Antigua is another experience travelers long to have when visiting Guatemala.

You can get a hotel room in Antigua for around $70 per night.

Egypt

A dream vacation to Egypt can be done on a budget.

While in Egypt, you can cruise the Nile, explore the city of Cairo and, of course, tour the Pyramids of Giza.

You can find tons of affordable hotels in Egypt, some of which even provide views of the pyramids for just around $50 per night.