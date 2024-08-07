How to stay connected no matter where you travel in the world

These days, we are so reliant on our phones that it's important to be able to use them when we travel. After all, imagine landing in another country only to find out you can't make phone calls, send texts or even open your email to pull up your hotel reservation.

What about using the map to find out where you're going? And who wants to spend their vacation trying to figure out how to get their phone to work abroad instead of just having it work when they get there?

What makes this all worse is if you discussed this with your phone company beforehand and were assured your phone would work, only to arrive and it doesn't.

Will my phone work abroad?

This happened to Jack, who wrote to tell us about his situation. When he arrived at his destination — despite already confirming with his phone service provider that his wife's new iPhone would work properly — she could not make or receive calls. Eventually, they ran out to buy a SIM card to use, only to discover that the phone only accepts eSIM and does not have a SIM card slot. Unfortunately, this situation is all too common. So, how can you stay connected no matter where you travel in the world? Here are some tips.

What are my phone options when traveling abroad?

Even though our phones have become more sophisticated and the globe is more connected, getting your phone to work in another country (or countries) isn't so straightforward. Each phone company has its own policies, and each device has capabilities and limitations when installing other SIM cards. This means that when you travel, you essentially have five options to use your device abroad:

1. Pay for an international plan: Some phone providers have international plans. You essentially pay more on your monthly bill for the time you're traveling, and you can use your phone. However, there may still be restrictions in terms of how many calls and texts you can make and/or how much data you can use. Be sure to check this.

2. Buy an international SIM card: If you don't want to pay more for your phone plan in order to be able to use your phone internationally as is, then you can buy an international SIM card. These come in the form of an eSIM (a downloadable sim card) or a physical SIM card that you can put in your phone, swapping with the one you normally use or inserting it in the other slot as some phones have more than one sim card slot for this very reason. ESIM cards can be purchased online/downloaded, and physical SIMs are generally purchased in the country upon arrival. They can typically be purchased at the airport.

3. Use data only: Some people opt to only use data plans when they go abroad, as they may not need to make phone calls or send SMS. They may use communication apps like Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger, map applications, etc., with no need for a calling/texting plan. Some phone companies offer this or have specific rates for data used abroad.

4. Use Wi-Fi only: This isn't always recommended, as it is important to be able to use your cellphone when traveling. However, for many years, people traveled this way. So, if you're up for it and the situation allows for it, then you can decide to use Wi-Fi only during your travel, perhaps at your accommodation or in public areas. However, be cautious when using public Wi-Fi, as it can pose security risks to your personal information. Some people may also try this Wi-Fi-only option out first, and then, if they need it, they can purchase a sim card, as some cities have free Wi-Fi all over. You can also consider purchasing a mobile hot spot.

5. Buy a prepaid phone abroad: If none of the options work for you (we'll cover more on why this could be below), you can also opt to buy a cheap phone while abroad. This option could also be ideal for someone who will be outdoors a lot or traveling to an area that may be less safe, so you don't want to risk bringing your actual phone.

How to ensure you're connected while traveling

If you want to be absolutely sure you'll be able to use your phone while traveling, follow the steps below. At least if one option is not available or does not work, you'll know what other options are out there so you don't end up in a bind and unable to use your phone.

Step 1: Before you travel

Before you travel — and, in some cases, before you even purchase your phone — there are some things you'll want to verify before hitting the road to ensure your phone will work abroad:

Check device compatibility: Ensure your phone is unlocked, can use eSIM technology and/or if it has a sim card slot. Again, some devices even have two slots, so you don't have to risk losing that tiny sim card you normally use when you'd swap it out. Most newer iPhones (specifically, iPhone XS and newer), Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices support eSIMs. This is important to know if your carrier does not have a suitable international plan.

Check mobile standards: Contact your phone manufacturer for verification about which mobile standards your phone uses. A GSM-compliant phone is more likely to work around the world than a CDMA-compliant phone.

Check your carrier's options: Every mobile service provider understands that their customers might need to travel overseas occasionally and has specific service plans for this. Carriers might include international roaming on select data plans without additional fees. Be sure to understand how this works and confirm prices, scenarios, etc.

If needed, purchase an eSIM: If an international plan is not an option, look into purchasing an eSIM for the country you're going to . Many carriers offer prepaid plan options that you can purchase from the carriers’ websites or apps before you arrive, and there are also new companies out there that offer this. Be sure to check that your device is compatible with the company and understand their rules. For instance, some companies require you to install the eSIM once you're in that country, so you won't want to install it before.

Opt to buy a physical SIM card or prepaid phone when you arrive: Even people who have phones that are compatible with eSIM can still run into unexpected problems. Otherwise, some people may just prefer to purchase a physical SIM card that they can insert into their phone when they arrive. This also goes for prepaid phones. We'll cover this more in a bit.

Check cell signals where you're going: Even if your device is technically compatible, it could be the case that where you're going it won't matter due to the infrastructure. For example, if you're traveling somewhere very remote, you may not have connectivity regardless. Of course, in some cases, you may not be able to know this until you arrive.

Step 2: When you arrive

When you arrive at your destination — depending on which option you've opted for — you'll have to set it up to get it working. This may look slightly different depending on the carrier and device, but generally, these are the next steps:

To use your international phone plan from your provider

If you've already spoken to your phone provider and paid for an international plan, they should be able to tell you how to set this up on your unique device when you arrive. But generally, you'll need to turn on data roaming.

Turn on data roaming on iPhone:

Open the Settings app

app Tap Cellular (or Mobile Data )

(or ) Tap Cellular Data Options (or Mobile Data Options )

(or ) Toggle on Data Roaming

Turn on data roaming on Android:

(Note: These steps may vary slightly depending on the device model and Android version.)

Open the Settings app

app Tap Network & Internet (or Connections )

(or ) Tap Mobile Network (or Cellular Networks )

(or ) Toggle on Data Roaming

To use an eSIM

If you've decided to go with the eSIM option, you'll need to activate it. Usually, you download it and activate when you arrive at your destination, but not always. This, again, should be clarified before purchasing the eSIM, as many companies are strict about their return policies. Typically, you can use a QR code to activate that plan via the eSIM card on your cellular device .

To purchase and use a physical SIM card

If you plan on buying a physical SIM card when you arrive, sometimes the best place is at the airport. This way, you can use your phone right away.

Install a physical SIM card on iPhone:

Locate the SIM tray on the side of your iPhone.

on the side of your iPhone. Use a SIM ejector tool or a paperclip to press into the small hole next to the SIM tray to eject it.

or a to press into the small hole next to the SIM tray to eject it. Remove the SIM tray and place your new SIM card into the tray.

and place your new SIM card into the tray. Reinsert the SIM tray back into the iPhone.

Your iPhone should automatically detect the new SIM card and connect to the network.

Install a physical SIM card on Android:

(Note: These steps may vary slightly depending on the device model and Android version.)

Locate the SIM tray on the side or back of your Android device.

on the side or back of your Android device. Use a SIM ejector tool or a paperclip to press into the small hole next to the SIM tray to eject it.

or a to press into the small hole next to the SIM tray to eject it. Remove the SIM tray and place your new SIM card into the tray.

and place your new SIM card into the tray. Reinsert the SIM tray back into the Android device.

back into the Android device. Your Android device should automatically detect the new SIM card and connect to the network.

To buy a prepaid phone

If the above options don't work for whatever reason, you can also purchase a disposable phone for travel. Similar to purchasing a physical sim card once you arrive, purchasing that prepaid phone at the airport may be best, as they can help you get connected immediately.

Step 3: When you get back home

When you're finished with your trip, and you're back home, you'll want to use your normal phone again.

If you had an international plan:

Contact your phone provider to ensure your international plan is deactivated or adjust it according to your future needs.

Confirm that your domestic plan is active and that your settings are back to normal.

If you had an eSIM:

Go to your phone's Settings . For iPhone: Open Settings > Cellular (or Mobile Data ) > Select your eSIM plan > Remove Cellular Plan . For Android: Open Settings > Network & Internet (or Connections ) > Mobile Network > Advanced > Select your eSIM plan > Delete .

Open > (or ) > > > Select your eSIM plan > . Ensure your primary SIM is active and set as the default for calls, messages and data.

If you had a physical SIM card:

Remove the international SIM card from your phone. For iPhone: Use a SIM ejector tool or a paperclip to press into the small hole next to the SIM tray to eject it. For Android: Use a SIM ejector tool or a paperclip to press into the small hole next to the SIM tray to eject it.

Use a SIM ejector tool or a paperclip to press into the small hole next to the SIM tray to eject it. Reinsert your domestic SIM card bac k into your phone.

k into your phone. Ensure your phone connects to your home network and all settings revert to your domestic plan.

Kurt's key takeaway

Don't let all these options overwhelm you. Remember, the key is to plan ahead and choose the method that best fits your needs and destination. Whether you're team eSIM, physical SIM card or even considering going old school with a prepaid phone, there's a solution out there for every globetrotter. And hey, let's not forget the most important part of traveling — actually enjoying your trip. Once you've sorted out your phone situation, make sure to put it down every now and then to soak in the sights, sounds and experiences of your destination. After all, isn't that what traveling is all about?

