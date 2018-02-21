Ferry explosion injures 18 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Mexican authorities say an explosion on a ferry has hurt 18 people in the Caribbean beach city of Playa del Carmen, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The municipal government reports that 15 of the wounded are Mexicans and three are Canadians. It says in a statement that they sustained cuts and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Videos obtained online by the newspaper Quintana Roo Hoy show the blast sending a fireball and debris flying sideways from the vessel as it was alongside the dock, with people nearby.

The municipal statement said it happened when passengers were getting off the boat Wednesday, and the cause was not yet known.