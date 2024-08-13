Fans of elusive artist believe Banksy has completed weeklong series of artwork with gorilla silhouette

Amid the slew of recent artwork which has captivated his audience day-over-day consecutively for a week, Banksy – the elusive illustrator – has sparked wonder among fans who are shape-shifting the elucidation behind his murals in the comment section of his social media posts.

Though the unknown artist has previously been caught costumed on camera, his identity has never fully been revealed since he began his career spray-painting and stenciling in Bristol, England, in the 1990s.

He is one of the world’s most well-known artists.

The often satirical creator has been more active than usual in the last week, and fans are piqued with wonderment and concern as to what is motivating his daily murals. Banksy is most present amid the world's tribulations.

London residents are fixated and flocking to sites where Banksy has mischievously left illustrations before snapping a photograph of his piece and evading back into the comforts of his unknown quiet.

On Aug. 5, Banksy revealed the silhouette of a relaxed but crammed goat or gazelle perched on a ledge, though rocks are falling beneath the animal’s feet, alluding to an inevitable fall.

Some social media users purportedly believe the goat or type of antelope is the national animal of the Palestinian people, and there may be a message with regard to the conflict in Gaza within the confined painting.

Banksy was credited with the mural of two elephants in neighboring windows the following day. In the middle of the two trunks, a missing or discolored brick appears that the pair may be sharing or playing with.

Using the existing world around him, Banksy often leverages key elements of the Earth or mankind to add color and questioning. Earlier this year, in March, Banksy confirmed he crafted a mass of green paint – an unnatural foliage – behind the wall of a bare tree.

Fans of the unknown artist flocked to the comment section of his post on Aug. 7 to determine the meaning of three monkeys displayed jumping on the concrete wall beneath a transit system that flies by carrying travelers and working professionals day-to-day.

A satellite sitting atop a garage covered in graffiti was abruptly stolen by masked individuals not long after Banksy posted the mural of a howling wolf last week onto his social media pages.

Often, the slippery artist’s work, if removable, is captured by onlookers as Banksy’s mastery had previously sold for a hefty price.

"Love is in the Bin," a 2021 painting by the British-based street artist, was sold at auction for a whopping 18.58 million British pounds – roughly $23.7 million U.S. dollars – according to Statista.

On Friday, Banksy took his talents to Bonners Fish Bar, a fish and chip shop in northeast London, to leave the silhouette of two pelicans. The painting is designed to make it look like one bird is tossing a fish into its mouth enjoying its meal and the other appearing to get its catch from the small business’ sign displayed out front.

The shop in Walthamstow took to their social media to post in gratitude for the one-of-a-kind gesture.

"So proud to have a @banksy on the side of our shop! Thank you for choosing us, and Walthamstow to showcase your talent," the account read.

The painting was realized after counter-protestors took to the streets of Walthamstow to object to the lack of diversity and inclusivity in the London Borough.

Among the genus of Banksy's uninterrupted flow include a stretching cat painted on a billboard, which was later removed, a colorful school of swimming piranhas in a palette of blue painted on a London Police box and a gray rhino which appears to be mounting a small and abandoned car on a London sidewalk.

The comment sections of the social media posts which confirm his elbow grease are filled with curious and imaginative onlookers.

Today, Banksy posted his latest work, which is outside the London Zoo’s shutter doors and includes the silhouettes of a gorilla lifting the garage-like door to free a seal and bird, among other wide-eyed peering animals.

It is unclear if Banksy has completed the series for now, but fans believe he has concluded this series.