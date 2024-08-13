Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arts

Fans of elusive artist believe Banksy has completed weeklong series of artwork with gorilla silhouette

Banksy is a British-based street artist who stuns fans around the world with mischievous popup art

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Amid the slew of recent artwork which has captivated his audience day-over-day consecutively for a week, Banksy – the elusive illustrator – has sparked wonder among fans who are shape-shifting the elucidation behind his murals in the comment section of his social media posts.

Though the unknown artist has previously been caught costumed on camera, his identity has never fully been revealed since he began his career spray-painting and stenciling in Bristol, England, in the 1990s.

He is one of the world’s most well-known artists.

NEW BANKSY MURAL WITH A ‘GREEN’ THEME APPEARS IN LONDON

Banksy artwork split image

Banksy revealed a number of new silhouettes in early August 2024 across various locations in northeast London, including on business-owned buildings. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images | Carl Court/Getty Images)

The often satirical creator has been more active than usual in the last week, and fans are piqued with wonderment and concern as to what is motivating his daily murals. Banksy is most present amid the world's tribulations. 

London residents are fixated and flocking to sites where Banksy has mischievously left illustrations before snapping a photograph of his piece and evading back into the comforts of his unknown quiet.

On Aug. 5, Banksy revealed the silhouette of a relaxed but crammed goat or gazelle perched on a ledge, though rocks are falling beneath the animal’s feet, alluding to an inevitable fall.

BANKSY'S LONDON TREE MURAL COVERED IN PLASTIC, FENCED OFF AFTER APPARENT VANDALISM

Some social media users purportedly believe the goat or type of antelope is the national animal of the Palestinian people, and there may be a message with regard to the conflict in Gaza within the confined painting.

Banksy was credited with the mural of two elephants in neighboring windows the following day. In the middle of the two trunks, a missing or discolored brick appears that the pair may be sharing or playing with.

Banksy fish and pelican artwork in London

Fish and chip stop Bonners Fish Bar in London received a mural from Banksy on Aug. 9, 2024, which included silhouettes of pelicans and fish. He leveraged the small business' outside display as part of his piece. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

BANKSY UNVEILS NEW MURAL IN UKRAINE AMONG COUNTRY'S WAR RUINS

Using the existing world around him, Banksy often leverages key elements of the Earth or mankind to add color and questioning. Earlier this year, in March, Banksy confirmed he crafted a mass of green paint – an unnatural foliage – behind the wall of a bare tree.

Fans of the unknown artist flocked to the comment section of his post on Aug. 7 to determine the meaning of three monkeys displayed jumping on the concrete wall beneath a transit system that flies by carrying travelers and working professionals day-to-day.

A satellite sitting atop a garage covered in graffiti was abruptly stolen by masked individuals not long after Banksy posted the mural of a howling wolf last week onto his social media pages.

Often, the slippery artist’s work, if removable, is captured by onlookers as Banksy’s mastery had previously sold for a hefty price.

  • A new Banksy painting on a wall in London
    Image 1 of 2

    On March 18, 2024, Banksy drew crowds after he covered a wall behind a bare tree with green paint. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

  • Banksy Thief
    Image 2 of 2

    A person removed a piece of artwork by Banksy, which shows what looks like three drones on a traffic stop sign, which was unveiled at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham, south-east London, Friday Dec. 22, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

"Love is in the Bin," a 2021 painting by the British-based street artist, was sold at auction for a whopping 18.58 million British pounds – roughly $23.7 million U.S. dollars – according to Statista.

LATEST BANKSY ART SHOWS BURNING AMERICAN FLAG IN FLOYD TRIBUTE

On Friday, Banksy took his talents to Bonners Fish Bar, a fish and chip shop in northeast London, to leave the silhouette of two pelicans. The painting is designed to make it look like one bird is tossing a fish into its mouth enjoying its meal and the other appearing to get its catch from the small business’ sign displayed out front.

The shop in Walthamstow took to their social media to post in gratitude for the one-of-a-kind gesture.

"So proud to have a @banksy on the side of our shop! Thank you for choosing us, and Walthamstow to showcase your talent," the account read.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Banksy revealed a gymnast on a building in Ukraine which was shelled by Russia's military amid the conflict between the two countries on Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

  • Banksy goat artwork
    Image 2 of 3

    On Aug. 5, 2024, Banksy revealed a silhouette of a goat, or gazelle, that was crouched on a sill with rocks falling beneath its feet. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

  • Banksy mural in Ukraine
    Image 3 of 3

    The Banksy mural in Hostomel, Ukraine, as seen on Nov. 12, 2022. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

The painting was realized after counter-protestors took to the streets of Walthamstow to object to the lack of diversity and inclusivity in the London Borough.

Among the genus of Banksy's uninterrupted flow include a stretching cat painted on a billboard, which was later removed, a colorful school of swimming piranhas in a palette of blue painted on a London Police box and a gray rhino which appears to be mounting a small and abandoned car on a London sidewalk.

The comment sections of the social media posts which confirm his elbow grease are filled with curious and imaginative onlookers.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Today, Banksy posted his latest work, which is outside the London Zoo’s shutter doors and includes the silhouettes of a gorilla lifting the garage-like door to free a seal and bird, among other wide-eyed peering animals.

It is unclear if Banksy has completed the series for now, but fans believe he has concluded this series.

Gabriele Regalbuto is a Senior Editor of SEO at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.