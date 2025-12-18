National security expert predicts Venezuelan leader Maduro is 'going to be gone' under Trump pressure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National security expert Rebeccah Heinrichs says the Trump administration’s escalating pressure campaign against Venezuela, intensified by designating Nicolás Maduro’s regime a foreign terrorist organization and ordering an oil tanker blockade, has helped create conditions for potential regime change "different" from those seen in other parts of the world.

"I don’t see at all how Maduro survives this. I think he’s going to be gone," she said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Heinrichs pointed to the Trump administration's pressure on Venezuela’s oil exports, tightening U.S. enforcement at sea and growing internal unrest as forces accelerating Maduro’s downfall.

If he is forced out, Heinrichs said, the next phase will hinge on whether regional partners can help usher in a pro-American, democratic government without repeating the chaos seen in other regime transitions.

"You always want to worry about… what's going to replace it. Is there going to be something worse? But Maduro has been so catastrophic to the Venezuelan economy, to the people, and because of his behavior, he's forced migrant flows out of Venezuela," she said.

"Even if you replace Maduro with another Maduro-like person, you're not in a worse-off position. Plus, we have opposition, pro-democracy people with lots of support ready in the wings, so I do think that this is different."

Heinrichs added that sustaining regime change and establishing a democratic system ultimately depends on the Venezuelan people, not the U.S.

She noted that removing Maduro is only the first step, adding that any transition would also require sidelining "militant people who support Maduro," who would have to be pushed out to make room for pro-democracy forces.

On Tuesday, Trump ordered a total blockade of oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela and declared the Maduro regime a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump also accused the regime of using stolen U.S. assets to finance terrorism, trafficking and other criminal activity.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.