EU approves security plan to track airline passenger info

European Union lawmakers have approved a scheme to share airline passenger information that can be used to track foreign fighters heading to and from conflict areas like Syria and Iraq.

They endorsed the Passenger Name Record law on Thursday in a series of votes, ending years of wrangling over how to balance security needs and privacy rights.

Under the scheme, traveler details will be collected from European carrier flights entering or leaving the EU and from flights between member countries. The information will be kept for six months.

At least 5,000 Europeans are believed to have trained or fought in Syria and Iraq but authorities are struggling to track their movements and prove their activities.

The EU already has passenger data deals with the U.S., Canada and Australia.