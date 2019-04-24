Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas
Published
Last Update 41 mins ago

EU ambassador: Trump Cuba policy worries European companies

Associated Press

HAVANA – The European Union's ambassador to Cuba says the Trump administration's crackdown on business with the communist government is causing unprecedented concern among European companies doing business on the island.

Ambassador Alberto Navarro tells The Associated Press that "there's enormous worry."

He says: "There are businesspeople who've been here 20, 30 years, who've made bets on investing their financial resources in Cuba to stimulate commerce, tourism, international exchange, and many of them tell me that they haven't lived through a similar situation."

The Trump administration announced last week that it would allow Americans to sue foreign companies whose partnerships with the Cuban government make use of commercial and industrial properties confiscated from Americans in Cuba's 1959 revolution.