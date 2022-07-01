Elon Musk breaks Twitter silence with photo of ex-wife, the Pope in Venice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk has broken his silence streak on Twitter, the social media platform he is purchasing.

Musk tweeted for the first time from his personal account on Friday, breaking a notable nine-day absence from Twitter, with a tribute to a popular YouTuber who passed away of cancer. He also shared a pair of photos that included a throwback to his 40th birthday party weekend and a recent photo of with Pope Francis and four of his sons.

Musk tweeted a tribute to a late YouTuber that said: "Popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade with 12 Billion subscribers recently passed away at the age of 23 due to cancer, and this made [me] realize that cancer is [an] absurd piece of literal garbage and death, but also try to live your best life with people who know. They could die the following day, and you would regret not doing things with them." The tribute included a quote from Sonic the Hedgehog.

"Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" another tweet read.

Musk also shared a photo of the Pontifex with himself and his son Griffin, 18, and triplets, Kai, Damian and Sax Musk, all 16.

The Tesla CEO also shared a photo of himself in a "tragic" suit when he previously visited Venice with ex-wife Talulah Riley.

Riley, an actress ("Westworld" and "Pride & Prejudice"), and Musk married twice, in 2010-2012 and 2013-2016. She is dating "Pistol" co-star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

During an interview with The Independent, Riley said she and Musk share "very deep love and connection." "He’s a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have the utmost love for him," she added.

Musk’s return to the platform comes as he has routinely tweeted over the past several weeks, concerning his purchase of Twitter and his disagreement over alleged bots on their platform. He has also tweeted about the Biden administration, Ukraine, and his potential backing of Republican 2024 hopeful Ron DeSantis.

Musk has seven children, Griffin and Xavier (now known legally as Vivian Jenna Wilson), who were born twins in April 2004; triplets Kai, Sax and Damian Musk born in January 2006; X AE A-XII Musk born in May 2020 and his newest, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — who goes by Y — was born in January 2022. Musk's first son, born Nevada Alexander Musk with then-wife Justine Wilson in 2002, died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks.



