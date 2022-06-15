Ron DeSantis quips about Elon Musk's 2024 support: 'I welcome support from African-Americans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he welcomes the support of the world's richest man after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that he likes DeSantis's odds in the 2024 presidential election.

"I'm focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is, you know I welcome support from African-Americans," DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday. "What can I say?"

Musk, who is White but was born in South Africa, said on Twitter Wednesday morning that he is leaning toward DeSantis in the next presidential election, but his vote is still to be determined.

The tech entrepreneur also predicted a "massive red wave" in the midterm elections later this year and said he voted on Tuesday for Republican Mayra Flores in the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional District. Flores comfortably won, flipping a historically blue seat in one of the most Latino districts in the United States.

Musk said last month that he has voted "overwhelmingly for Democrats" in the past but will be shifting his support to Republicans in the future.

DeSantis, who is up for reelection in Florida this year, has deflected questions about making a bid for the White House in 2024, but is widely rumored to be considering a run.

He has already raised more than $100 million this election cycle, dwarfing fundraising totals of his leading Democratic challengers.

"DeSantis continues to be a top draw with the high-end dollar market. The trick will be to translate an expected November win into a monopoly," Longtime Republican fundraiser and lobbyist David Tamasi told Fox News in April.