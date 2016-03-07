El Salvador to investigate another ex-president

El Salvador's supreme court has ordered an investigation against former President Tony Saca for alleged illicit enrichment.

Saca held office from 2004 to 2009 for the rightist Nationalist Republican Alliance.

Former President Mauricio Funes who succeeded Saca is also under investigation of illicit enrichment. And former President Francisco Flores was awaiting trial for his alleged diversion of millions of dollars in earthquake aid to his political party before he died in January of a cerebral hemorrhage.

The court ordered that various accounts of Saca be frozen. It said Saca had not clarified the origins of $5 million of the $6.5 million in assets he acquired during his time in office.