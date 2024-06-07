Eerie surveillance photos show missing TV doctor Michael Mosley on day of disappearance

Two days after British TV doctor and columnist Dr. Michael Mosley went missing while on a vacation in Greece, surveillance footage of him apparently taking a walk with an umbrella on the day of his disappearance has surfaced.

Mosley, 67, was last seen on Wednesday. His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, alerted authorities in the evening after he went for an afternoon hike along St. Nicholas Beach near the village of Pedi on the island of Symi, and never returned, police officials said. Symi coast guard, divers and patrol boats had joined the search Friday.

The CCTV footage appeared to show Mosley had made it to Pedi's main street less than a half-hour after leaving for his walk, BBC News reported.

Officials had been searching the beach, but now do not believe Mosley had an accident while walking between there and Pedi, according to the BBC.

Police, the fire brigade, coast guard and volunteers were searching for Mosley on and offshore the small mountainous island in the eastern Aegean, using a helicopter, drones and a rescue dog as temperatures hit 104 degrees Farenheit.

Mosley did not have his mobile phone on him when he disappeared, which has made search efforts more difficult.

"The image is now one of many that we now have of the Briton in Pedi. There are others that show him clearly heading towards a path that would lead him to the port town. They will help us narrow our search but in no way do they solve this mystery," a senior Symi officer said, according to the Guardian.

He added: "We now know that he made it to the other side of the path, but in some ways the mystery has only deepened. Now we have to ask where did he go from there and if he took another unexpected route [to the port town] did he slip and fall? We’re still no nearer to solving this."

Before the photos emerged, Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas told Reuters: "Probably he fell into the sea and washed away, or something else has happened. It's impossible to be where the searches are taking place. It is a small area and has been thoroughly searched."

Police were also looking into reports that Mosley had spoken with locals halfway through his walk. The mayor later said witnesses claimed to have seen Mosley in Pedi after his walk.

Symi is sparsely populated , about 10 miles long with 2,500 residents. Its remote beaches, some of which are accessible only by boat, were filled with sunbathing tourists on Friday.

Mayor Papakalodoukas dismissed speculation of foul play.

"We have zero crime on our island. We are a small community and we are all upset," he said.

Mosley is famed as a regular guest on British broadcaster ITV's "This Morning" and is known for popularizing the 5:2 diet, an intermittent fasting routine.

The search was suspended Friday evening and will continue Saturday.

