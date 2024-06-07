Search continues for TV doctor Michael Mosley missing in Greece

The search for British TV doctor and Daily Mail columnist Dr. Michael Mosley entered its third day Friday as divers scour the coast on the Greek island of Symi for any sign of him.

Mosley, 67, was last seen on Wednesday. His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, alerted authorities after he went for a hike along St. Nicholas Beach in the afternoon near the village of Pedi and never returned, police officials said. Symi's coast guard said divers and patrol boats had joined the search Friday.

"All our patrol boats are searching … about five and also all the private boats, commercial boats know about the incident," the coast guard said, according to the BBC.

Police, the fire brigade, coast guard and volunteers were searching for Mosley on and offshore the small mountainous island in the eastern Aegean, using a helicopter, drones and a rescue dog as temperatures hit 104 degrees Farenheit.

Mosley did not have his mobile phone on him when he disappeared, which has made search efforts more difficult. Fears are growing that he may have had an accident.

"Probably he fell into the sea and washed away, or something else has happened," Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas told Reuters. "It's impossible to be where the searches are taking place. It is a small area and has been thoroughly searched."

On Friday morning, a police official said a security team from the nearby island of Rhodes was expected to arrive and assist with the investigation.

"So far, we don't have evidence of what may have happened, whether it is an accident ... or something else," said a senior police official told Reuters.

Police were looking into reports that Mosley had spoken with locals halfway through his walk.

Symi is sparsely populated, about 10 miles long with 2,500 residents. Its remote beaches, some of which are accessible only by boat, were filled with sun-bathing tourists on Friday.

Mayor Papakalodoukas dismissed speculation of foul play.

"We have zero crime on our island. We are a small community and we are all upset," he said.

Mosley is famed as a regular guest on British broadcaster ITV's "This Morning" and is known for popularizing the 5:2 diet, an intermittent fasting routine.

He has also authored several best-selling books, including "The Fast 800," "The Clever Guts Diet," "The Fast Diet," "Fast Exercise" and "The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet."

Mosley and his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, together have four children.

Reuters contributed to this report.