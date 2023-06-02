Dozens feared dead in India after passenger, freight trains collide

Dozens of people are feared dead in India Friday after a passenger train reportedly collided with a freight train in the eastern part of the country.

The Hindustan Times is reporting at least 50 deaths following the collision involving the Coromandel Express in Odisha, in which four of its cars derailed.

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," India Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

"May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation," he added. "Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

HINDU PILGRIM BUS SKIDS OFF BRIDGE INTO GORGE IN INDIA KILLING AT LEAST 10

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha," the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, wrote on Twitter. "My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured."

Rescuers were attempting to free another 200 people feared trapped in the derailed coaches, said D.B. Shinde, the Balasore district administrator in Odisha state. The cause of the derailment was being investigated.

South Eastern Railway officials who spoke on condition on anonymity said they fear heavy casualties, Reuters reported.

INDIA LACKING JOBS AS COUNTRY SET TO BECOME THE MOST POPULOUS NATION IN THE WORLD

More than 170 people also were injured and taken to hospitals, according to media reports cited by The Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amitabh Sharma, a railroad ministry spokesperson, said some mangled pieces of the derailed train fell onto a nearby track and were hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

The train reportedly was traveling from Howrah in West Bengal state to Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.