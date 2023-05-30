Expand / Collapse search
India
Hindu pilgrim bus skids off bridge into gorge in India killing at least 10, 55 others injured

Indian police say the bus was overloaded

Associated Press
A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to a shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir skidded off a highway bridge into a Himalayan gorge Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55, police said.

The bus was on the way to Katra town from the northern state of Punjab’s Amritsar city when it fell into the gorge near Jammu city, police said.

Local police officer Chandan Kohli told reporters that the bus was overloaded. He said the dead were from India’s eastern Bihar state.

OVERCROWDED BUS PLUNGES INTO GORGE IN INDIA, KILLING 48

Residents and authorities rushed to the accident and launched a rescue operation. The injured have been hospitalized.

Hindu pilgrim bus being rescued

Rescuers prepare to use a crane after a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims drove off a highway bridge into a Himalayan gorge near Jammu, India, on May 30, 2023.  (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

The shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra is highly revered by Hindus and hundreds of thousands visit it every year.

India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.