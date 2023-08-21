Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dominican Republic

Dominican government offers financial aid to families affected by deadly factory explosion

One-time $900 payouts to be followed by $350 a month until December

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dominican government announced Monday that the families of the 32 people killed in an explosion last week will each receive a one-time payment of nearly $900 in economic aid and monthly payments of $350 until December.

The Aug. 14 explosion occurred at a plastics factory in the city of San Cristobal, which lies just west of the capital of Santo Domingo. More than 50 people were injured, according to authorities.

EXPLOSION IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC KILLS 3, INCLUDING INFANT 

Dominican Republic explosion

Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Jolivel Brito/Diario Libre via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The average monthly salary last year in San Cristobal was around $440, the second highest in the country, according to the Ministry of Economy.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the blast in a busy commercial center. It took firefighters three days to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities have said it could take up to three months to identify all those killed.