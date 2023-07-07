Russian explosives factory blast kills 6, injures 2: state media

At least six people were killed in a blast reported at a central Russian explosives factory.

The Promsintez explosives plant, located in the Samara region of Russia, erupted Friday with an explosion that killed six and injured at least two others.

"Eight people were injured, six of whom died," RIA Novosti news agency reported. The state media outlet cited figures provided by emergency service personnel.

The factory has been used to produce a variety of materials and chemicals, including ammonal, nitric acid and technical sulfuric acid, according to the Moscow Times.

The plant has also been a consistent manufacturer of devices such as industrial explosives and cartridge detonators.

Samara region member of Russian parliament Alexander Khinstein said the blast was seemingly caused by welding in the facility, according to Reuters.

Khinstein speculated that the explosion may have been caused by volatile materials left in the factory's pipes.

Russia has suffered a series of factory disasters in recent months — many of which have not been caused by the nation's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Five individuals were killed on June 20 when a similar explosion was reported at a gunpowder manufacturer in the Tambov region.

Tambov Governor Maxim Yegorov attributed the explosion to "human error" and said the incident was "definitely not [the result of] a terrorist attack," according to the Moscow Times.

Two plant workers were killed in May from an explosion in the Perm region, and one other worker was killed in a disaster at a Kazan region plant in April.