Denmark charges 14 people - including 13-year-old - who shared video of backpacker’s Morocco beheading

Danish authorities have charged 14 people - including a 13-year-old - with sharing a video on social media showing a Scandinavian backpacker’s beheading in Morocco by ISIS fanatics.

The Dec. 17 murder of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, of Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway, sparked worldwide outrage. The four main suspects confessed to being inspired by ISIS.

The 14 suspects shared the video on Facebook Messenger and other social media in violation of Demark’s criminal code, police said in a statement announcing the charges.

“It is not only punishable, it is also offensive to both victims and relatives, and it can be a violent and deeply unpleasant experience for both children, young people and adults to watch it,” police said.

Six of the accused were between the ages of 13 and 18, police said.

The video reportedly shows the killing of one of the women, with a woman screaming while a man cuts her neck with what appears to be a kitchen knife, Reuters reported.

Jsepersen and Ueland were camping in the Atlas Mountains when they were murdered in and around a tent.

One was decapitated, while the other had a serious throat wound.