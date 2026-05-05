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Zelenskyy blasts ‘absolute cynicism’ as deadly Russian barrage hits Ukraine before planned ceasefire

Glide bombs hit Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv on Tuesday afternoon

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Russian drone and missile strikes on Tuesday killed at least 22 people and wounded more than 80 across Ukraine, just hours before Kyiv had planned a ceasefire and days ahead of a pause announced by Moscow.

Glide bombs struck the Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 17 civilians and injuring 45. Overnight attacks left five people dead and 39 wounded, according to The Associated Press.

"Absolute cynicism — to demand silence for holding propagandistic celebrations and then deliver such missile and drone strikes on all the days leading up to it," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

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Emergency services personnel extinguishing fire on vehicle in Kyiv region

Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a vehicle fire following a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, on May 5, 2026. (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Zelenskyy added that Russia could end the war at any time.

"Every day, Russia could cease fire, and that would stop the war and our responses. Peace is needed, and real steps are required for it. Ukraine will act in kind," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry previously said it would impose a unilateral ceasefire on Friday and Saturday for Victory Day, but warned it would retaliate if Ukraine disrupts events, The Associated Press reported.

RUSSIAN MISSILES AND DRONES BOMBARD UKRAINE IN HOURSLONG ATTACK, KILLING AT LEAST 16

Ukrainian rescuers working at a damaged site in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site following a Russian air attack in Zaporizhzhia on May 5, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Darya Nazarova/AFP)

The United Nations welcomed the moves, with Secretary-General António Guterres urging a full ceasefire.

Guterres called for "a full, immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, leading to a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace, in line with the U.N. Charter, international law and relevant U.N. resolutions," The Associated Press reported.

Victory Day, observed each year on May 9 in Russia, marks the Allied victory over Nazi Germany.

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at a press conference with Spain's Prime Minister in Madrid

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on March 18, 2026. (Javier Soriano/AFP)

Russia has previously announced short holiday truces — most recently for Orthodox Easter — but they have failed to hold amid persistent mistrust between the two countries.

During that ceasefire, Ukraine’s military reported more than 2,200 violations, including shelling, assaults and drone activity. 

Russia’s Defense Ministry, in turn, accused Ukrainian forces of nearly 2,000 breaches, including strikes in border regions that it said injured civilians.

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Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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