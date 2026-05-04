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Germany

Car plows into pedestrian zone killing 2 as police detain driver and investigate motive

Police detained a 33-year-old German man after the vehicle struck pedestrians in the city center, leaving multiple people seriously injured as authorities investigate what led to the incident

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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A car plowed into a pedestrian zone in Leipzig, Germany, on Monday, killing two people and leaving several others seriously injured, officials said.

Reuters reported that police detained the driver, identified as a 33-year-old German man. Officials said there was no ongoing threat to the public as investigators work to determine what led to the incident.

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Car rams into a crowd in Leipzig, Germany.

People gather after a car ran into a crowd, in Leipzig, Germany, May 4, 2026, in this screengrab taken from a handout video. (NEWS 5/Handout via REUTERS )

Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung said the city was "mourning two deaths" and at least three people were seriously hurt, calling it a "horrific attack."

"We ​are mourning two deaths, currently three seriously injured people, and many ⁠others who were injured," Jung told journalists at a media briefing on Monday evening, ​according to Leipziger Volkszeitung.

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"It’s impossible to find the right words for this horrific attack," he ​added.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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