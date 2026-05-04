Mike Waltz pushes UN resolution to stop Iran mining key global shipping route

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The United States is advancing a new United Nations Security Council resolution targeting Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz as the administration seeks to reinforce its ongoing maritime operation with international backing.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Monday the effort is designed to hold Iran accountable for mining international waters, threatening global shipping and attempting to disrupt one of the world’s most critical trade routes.

"The president and Secretary Rubio have instructed us to come to the Security Council in full cooperation and craft a resolution with Bahrain and the GCC countries," Waltz said during a press briefing. "We’re working on a parallel effort at the Security Council that is separate and distinct from Project Freedom, but obviously related."

"The resolution will involve holding Iran to account for its blatant violations of international law," he added, including requiring Tehran to stop laying sea mines, disclose their locations and work with the United Nations to establish humanitarian corridors used by dozens of U.N. agencies to deliver aid globally.

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The diplomatic push comes as U.S. forces moved Monday to secure commercial shipping through the strait under President Donald Trump’s Project Freedom. U.S. Central Command confirmed American forces sank six Iranian small boats threatening vessels, underscoring the fragility of the ceasefire and the ongoing risks to global energy flows.

Waltz framed the effort as part of a broader push to set a global precedent.

"We can’t set a standard that if two countries have a conflict … you can then embark on collective punishment for the economies of the rest of the world," he said.

When asked by Fox News Digital about the broader implications of Iran’s actions, Waltz said the U.S. is working to ensure that international waterways cannot be weaponized.

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"You can’t start indiscriminately just throwing sea mines out into the ocean to sow doubt and fear into the international maritime community," he said. "And you certainly can’t see it as a revenue source … no country has a right to punish the rest of the world as part of a conflict."

He also pointed to the human toll of the crisis, noting that thousands of civilian mariners have been caught in the escalating tensions.

"These are captains, engineers, cooks, deckhands … they had no part in this conflict. They shouldn’t be forced to suffer," Waltz said, adding that the administration is emphasizing the humanitarian aspect of ensuring safe passage and aid delivery.

Fox News Digital also asked whether the U.S. and its partners should look beyond securing the strait and consider long-term structural solutions to bypass it altogether.

"I know our Gulf partners and allies are seriously thinking through that," Waltz said, referencing existing infrastructure such as Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and export routes through the Gulf of Oman.

"I know they’re looking at additional alternatives to frankly diversify their pathways and diversify their economies," he added.

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While the U.S. military effort is focused on immediate stabilization, including guiding vessels and deterring Iranian harassment, Waltz stressed that the U.N. resolution is intended to address the broader international implications and prevent similar crises in the future.

Despite the push, questions remain about whether Russia and China will support the measure after a previous attempt in April failed to pass.

Waltz said the current proposal is narrower in scope and focused specifically on clear violations of international law, which he argued should make opposition less likely.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Iranian mission to the U.N. fo comment.