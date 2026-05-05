IDF claims to have taken out Hamas commander who participated in Oct 7

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it eliminated Hamas commander Anas Muhammad Ibrahim Hamed, who infiltrated Israel and participated in the Oct. 7 Nova Music Festival Massacre.

Hamed was killed during a targeted Monday strike in Gaza, the IDF announced Tuesday.

"The IDF struck yesterday in the center of the Gaza Strip and eliminated Ans Muhammad Ibrahim Hamed, Nukhba commander in the Hamas terror organization, who raided the territory of the State of Israel and the Nova festival during the murderous massacre on October 7," the IDF wrote in a Tuesday morning post on X.

The IDF called Hamed an "immediate threat to IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip," and said he was "eliminated in a precise airstrike."

ISRAEL ANNOUNCES IT KILLED ONE OF THE ARCHITECTS OF THE OCT. 7 ATTACKS

The IDF said it has forces "deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

Nukhba, which is Arabic for elite, are the special forces for the Al-Qassam Brigades, which is Hamas' military wing.

Both units were instrumental in the Oct. 7 massacre. The Al-Qassam Brigades planned and executed the attack, according to the IDF and the Counter Extremism Project. Of the 6,000 terrorists who invaded Israel during the attack, more than 3,800 were Nukhba fighters, the IDF stated in an August 2024 assessment.

The Oct. 7 attack resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Israelis and prompted a sprawling Israeli military campaign in Gaza. During this campaign, the IDF eliminated two commanders of the Al-Qassam Brigades and numerous other members of the group's military leadership.

ISRAELI MILITARY OPERATION IN GAZA EXPANDING TO SEIZE 'LARGE AREAS': 'EXPANDING TO CRUSH AND CLEAN THE AREA'

A July 2024 targeted strike killed then-Al-Qassam Brigades commander Mohammed Deif. In May 2025, another airstrike killed his replacement, Mohammad Sinwar.

The latest Israeli strike in Gaza comes just under seven months after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump in October. The IDF accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire in February by using ambulances to transport terrorists and weapons around the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has also accused Israel of violating the ceasefire with daily airstrikes.

HAMAS TERRORISTS USE AMBULANCES, SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS IN VIOLATION OF US-BROKERED CEASEFIRE, IDF OFFICIAL SAYS

Fox News' Trey Yingst asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week if Hamas' refusal to put down its weapons would prompt the Trump administration to support Israel resuming combat operations in Gaza.

"Let’s hope we can avoid that. That’s not the outcome we want," Rubio told Yingst. "The outcome we want is for Hamas to be demilitarized and a Palestinian security force backed by an international security force is able to secure Gaza.

Fox News Digital reached out to the IDF and the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News' Yonat Friling contributed to this report.