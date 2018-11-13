David Schwimmer lookalike arrested on suspicion of theft, police say

A British theft suspect who went viral on social media due to his resemblance to “Friends” star David Schwimmer was arrested Monday, police said.

London Metropolitan police arrested the 36-year-old man in Southall on suspicion of theft, Blackpool police tweeted Tuesday. The suspect was not immediately identified. Authorities thanked everyone involved in the apprehension -- including Schwimmer.

A photo of the alleged thief became a social media sensation late last month due to the man's uncanny resemblance to Schwimmer. The man was wanted for stealing a jacket, wallet and cell phone from a restaurant, and cops circulated a surveillance photo showing the suspect buying a case of beer.

Fans of the 1994-2004 sitcom said they knew exactly who the alleged thief was – Ross Geller, the fictional character played by Schwimmer on "Friends." Many Twitter users began making “Friends”-related jokes -- especially revolving around the show's catchy theme song, "I'll Be There For You."

“I don't think it's been this guy's day, his week, his month or even his year,” one fan wrote in one of the 101,000 comments that were left on the post, according to the BBC.

Police later confirmed Schwimmer was off the hook...but not before the 52-year-old actor took to Twitter in an attempt to “clear” himself.

“Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation,” he wrote below a video of him getting beer from a grocery store, a la the British suspect.