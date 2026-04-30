Israel defense chief warns strikes on Iran could resume soon, signals campaign not over

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Thursday that Israel may soon resume military action against Iran, signaling that despite what he described as devastating setbacks to Tehran, Israel views the broader campaign as potentially unfinished.

Speaking at a ceremony promoting the incoming Israeli Air Force commander, Katz said Iran had been pushed "years backward" over the past year but suggested Israel may soon need to act again to secure long-term strategic goals.

"Iran has suffered extremely severe blows over the past year, blows that set it back years in every field," Katz said.

Still, Katz’s sharpest warning suggested that despite the current ceasefire, Israeli leaders do not see the confrontation with Iran as resolved.

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Instead, his remarks mirror President Donald Trump’s insistence that pressure on Iran will continue until its capacity to rebuild is curtailed.

"The blockade stays until there’s a real deal," Trump said Thursday, according to Axios, signaling that Washington intends to maintain pressure until Iran addresses U.S. demands over its nuclear program and broader security concerns.

"We support this effort and provide the necessary backing, but it is possible that soon we will be required to act again to ensure the achievement of those goals," he said.

The warning came as Israel’s Defense Ministry announced a dramatic military resupply surge, with two cargo ships docking in Ashdod and Haifa and multiple transport aircraft arriving within 24 hours, carrying roughly 6,500 tons of military equipment, including thousands of air and ground munitions, military trucks and combat vehicles.

Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, (the Israeli name for "Economic Fury"), Israel says more than 115,600 tons of military equipment have arrived through 403 flights and 10 maritime shipments, underscoring what Israeli officials describe as preparations for sustained or expanded conflict.

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Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former Israeli national security advisor, told Fox News Digital that Washington and Jerusalem are now seriously preparing for two possible paths: a prolonged blockade designed to economically exhaust Iran, or renewed military action.

"Israel and the United States are seriously preparing for two real options, and the decision, when it comes, could be made very quickly," Amidror said. "One is to continue the siege, a blockade that can slowly exhaust Iran. The other is war."

Amidror, who is currently a distinguished fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said the extensive U.S. logistical buildup suggests Washington is preparing for either path.

"The Americans are building logistics, moving forces, and preparing very seriously," he said. "At some point, they may feel they are so ready that leadership says, ‘We are prepared, let’s go.’"

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But he emphasized that for Israel, resuming military action would likely be easier and faster.

"For Israel, it is easier," Amidror said. "We need fewer logistics. We are already in the region, rebuilding strength, improving intelligence and accumulating power while Iran’s capabilities are being weakened."

Fox News Digital reached out to Iran’s U.N. mission for comment.