Leaked audio shocker: UK envoy says US ‘special relationship’ not with Britain, but another ally

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Leaked remarks from Britain’s ambassador to the U.S. suggesting Washington’s "one true special relationship" is with Israel — not the United Kingdom — have sparked political backlash in London.

Sir Christian Turner reportedly told a group of British students earlier in 2026 that the United States’ one true "special relationship" is "probably Israel," not the United Kingdom, according to leaked audio first reported by the Financial Times.

The remarks, made privately but leaked publicly during King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s high-profile visit to Washington and New York amid efforts to repair strained relations, have placed fresh scrutiny on Britain’s standing in Washington at a particularly sensitive diplomatic moment.

Turner reportedly stressed that Britain’s ties with the U.S. remain deeply intertwined, particularly on defense and security.

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"There is a deep history and affinity between us. Particularly on defence and security, we are intertwined," according to leaked audio cited by British media. "The relationship will carry on, if you want, being ‘special,’ but I think it’s going to have to be different."

Turner also said, according to the transcript, that Britain and Europe must "work to redefine" their relationship with Washington, particularly in terms of defense, rather than relying on a U.S. security umbrella.

The leak comes after recent strains between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, including disagreements over Britain’s posture toward U.S.–Israeli military action against Iran. Trump previously criticized Starmer publicly, saying he was "not Winston Churchill."

An embassy spokesperson and a U.K. Foreign Office spokesperson sought to distance the government from the leaked remarks, telling Fox News Digital: "These were private, informal comments made to a group of U.K. sixth-form students visiting the U.S. in early February. They are certainly not any reflection of the U.K. government’s position."

The wide-ranging informal discussion, he explained, focused on diplomacy and the political issues of the day that students asked questions about, stressing that the remarks were clearly never intended as on-record statements of government policy.

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Still, the controversy raises broader questions that extend beyond diplomatic optics: whether the symbolic "special relationship" between Washington and London has been eclipsed by more immediate U.S. strategic priorities, particularly Israel’s central role in American Middle East security calculations.

Barak Seener, senior fellow at the London-based Henry Jackson Society, said Turner’s remarks reflected a hard strategic reality rather than a diplomatic blunder.

"Ambassador Christian Turner was giving a realistic assessment that echoed President Trump’s criticism of NATO, calling it a ‘paper tiger’ for not contributing to joint U.S.-Israel-led operations against Iran," Seener told Fox News Digital.

Seener pointed to his recent report, "Israel 2048: A Blueprint for an Asymmetric Geopolitical Power," arguing that Israel’s expanding military capabilities increasingly function as a force multiplier for U.S. regional interests. By contrast, Seener argued, Britain’s modern strategic value has weakened despite its historic rhetoric.

"King Charles, in his recent speech to the U.S. Congress, was forced to emphasise the U.K. and U.S.’s shared culture and history rather than recent military contributions simply because the U.K.’s naval and military capabilities have been completely hollowed out," Seener said.

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He added that Charles’ invocation of past joint sacrifices "does not bear any relevance to today" given Britain’s reported refusal to allow U.S. use of RAF (The Royal Air Force) bases for strikes on Iran.

The White House, however, emphasized continuity over controversy, telling Fox News Digital that, "President Trump has enjoyed welcoming Their Majesties to the White House this week, including yesterday morning, when he highlighted the historic, special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

"The events of this visit are unprecedented in scope and spectacle, and the President enjoyed hosting a beautiful State Dinner yesterday evening," she added.