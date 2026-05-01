Bus plunges into river after trainee driver crash, massive rescue response: reports

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Well, that’s one way to be driven in-Seine.

A trainee driver sent a bus careening into the River Seine near Paris on Thursday, after hitting a parked car and veering off the road, triggering a massive rescue operation, according to BBC and Reuters.

All four people on board were pulled to safety as more than 90 firefighters, divers and emergency crews — along with boats and a helicopter — rushed to the scene, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and drug and alcohol tests came back negative.

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The incident happened in France's Juvisy-sur-Orge, about 12 miles south of Paris, as the driver was nearing the end of her practical training, transport officials told the BBC.

Authorities said the bus missed a turn near the riverbank, instead continuing straight and dragging a parked car into the water before plunging into the Seine, Reuters reported.

Dramatic images from the scene show the bus partially submerged as rescue crews surrounded it, with some individuals seen on top of the vehicle while others worked in the water below.

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Witnesses described a chaotic response, with one saying it felt like "every firefighter in the department" had arrived as bystanders initially threw life rings into the river before first responders took over.

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Officials later launched an internal investigation into what caused the crash.

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Video released later showed crews using cranes to pull the submerged bus from the river as helicopters circled overhead.