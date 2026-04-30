Iran’s killer drones increase slaughter in Sudan amid world’s forgotten war

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Iran is once again being accused of playing a deadly role in yet another conflict, this time by supplying attack drones to one of the sides in the predominantly Muslim nation of Sudan’s deadly civil war — drones that are indiscriminately killing women and children.

The war, now in its fourth year, has, according to some accounts, seen as many as 400,000 deaths since the conflict began on April 15, 2023. More than 11 million have been displaced, giving rise to the worst displacement crisis in the world.

Mariam Wahba, research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) told Fox News Digital that, "Iran has supplied the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) with drones, specifically the Mohajer-6, manufactured by Qods Aviation Industries, a U.S.-sanctioned entity, since 2013."

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The State Department has hit out against the use of drones against civilians in the ongoing war in Sudan, with the SAF alleged to use Iranian drones widely against the population. An Iranian woman is also in federal custody in California after being arrested earlier this month for an alleged plot to supply Sudan with more Iranian drones.

Documented cases show both the SAF and the rebel militia they are fighting, the Rapid Support Forces, (RSF), are increasingly using drones against civilians.

Wahba said that "between Dec. 2023 and July 2024, at least seven cargo flights traveled between Iran and Sudan, likely transporting drones and component parts. On April 19, an Iranian-born U.S. resident was arrested at LAX (Los Angeles International airport) for allegedly brokering a $70 million deal to supply Mohajer-6 systems and other hardware to Sudan’s Ministry of Defense, indicating the transfers are likely ongoing."

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "We are greatly concerned about the proliferation of drone warfare by the parties (in Sudan), and the impact this has on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Recently we have seen RSF and SAF drones destroy hospitals and schools, killing civilians."

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News of the Iran drone plot in the U.S. was first announced by Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, in a post on X, April 19, "Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for trafficking arms on behalf of the government of Iran. She is charged with a violation of 50 U.S.C. § 1705 for brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan."

The post was accompanied by photos of Iranian drones, and an image of what looked like a suitcase stuffed with dollar bills.

Ciaran McEvoy from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California told Fox News Digital that Mafi "remains in federal custody and her arraignment is scheduled for Friday, May 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles."

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Wahba told Fox News Digital that the Mohajer-6 drone Iran is supplying to Sudan is "Iran’s workhorse drone", adding it’s the system used in attacks on Israel and the Red Sea by Hezbollah and the Houthis.

"The Mohajer-6 is a reusable platform used for surveillance and precision strikes," Wahba added. It can loiter, collect intelligence and return."

The State Department told Fox News Digital of wider concerns: "Islamist groups aligned with the SAF have formed relationships with the Iranian regime and have received assistance from Iran. We’ve sanctioned a number of these groups, including the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood, who used unrestrained violence against civilians and undermined efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan. Many of the group’s fighters have received training and other support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and have committed atrocities against civilians."

United Nations spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, condemned the recent drone attacks in Sudan. He told reporters: "An aid truck from the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) that was carrying emergency shelter kits came under attack by a drone on Friday (April 24) while transiting through the town of Umm Drisaya in North Darfur state. All supplies were destroyed in the fire."

Dujarric added: "The second incident occurred on Saturday (April 25) when a drone reportedly caused casualties in residential neighborhoods of El Obeid city, North Kordofan state. Seven people were killed and over 20 injured, according to a local medical group."

"These are ordinary families in their homes, caught in violence that continues to reach civilian neighborhoods," said Dujarric. "We condemn all of these attacks."

Ricardo Pires, communication manager for the children’s agency UNICEF, told Fox News Digital: "For children in Sudan, the sound of a drone is yet another dreadful signal to hide and hope they are not harmed next. Across Darfur and Kordofan, drones and other explosive weapons are turning streets, hospitals and schools into places of danger and death. This is not just a protection threat for children. It is childhood being attacked by new forms of warfare."

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The State Department spokesperson added, "In order to safeguard U.S. interests, to include the protection of religious freedom in Sudan, U.S. efforts seek to limit malign Islamist influence in Sudan’s government and curtail Iran’s regional activities, which have contributed to regional destabilization, conflict and civilian suffering."