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War With Iran

‘No credibility’: Obama’s top Iran negotiator torched by State Department after ripping Trump war plan

State Dept's Tommy Pigott says Wendy Sherman 'was literally part of the team that handed the Iranian regime billions of dollars and a roadmap to a nuclear weapon'

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
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As the leader of President Obama’s negotiating team on the nuclear agreement with Iran, Wendy Sherman recently launched a no-holds-barred attack on President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy over the weekend.

Sherman, who served as under-secretary of state for political affairs during the Obama administration and as deputy Secretary of State under President Biden, took aim at Trump’s Iran policy in recent interviews.

Sherman’s assault on the Trump administration’s war strategy in a Bloomberg News raised eyebrows because it comes at a time when the administration’s strategy is inflicting enormous economic pressure on Tehran’s rulers via the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Wendy Sherman

Former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman answers a question from a reporter at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. on August 18, 2021.  (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

Having played a key role in sealing the widely criticized 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump withdrew from in 2018, she slammed Trump’s Iran plan in the Bloomberg interview. "He doesn’t have a strategy. He’s very tactical [and] very transactional — as he was as a developer. In this case, I don’t think that approach will work."

She added that "He has cost our alliances, American taxpayers, 13 American lives, our inventory of weapons, our ability to project power abroad."

In response to her controversial comments, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott strongly pushed back, telling Fox News Digital, "She was literally part of the team that handed the Iranian regime billions of dollars and a roadmap to a nuclear weapon. She has no credibility. The facts: Under the previous administration, wars broke out, and our enemies grew stronger. Under President Trump, historic peace deals have been signed — including an unprecedented peace plan for Gaza — and the Iranian regime will never obtain a nuclear weapon."

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Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who just dropped his Democratic Party membership by registering as a Republican, told Fox News Digital: "She is the primary villain of the deal that gave Iran a nuclear bomb. She has no credibility. If Iran develops a bomb, it should put her name on it."

U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (L-3rd L) meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd R) at a hotel in Vienna, Austria June 28, 2015.

FILE: Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (L-3rd L) meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd R) at a hotel in Vienna, Austria on June 28, 2015. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Adding to the growing anti-Israel sentiment among Democrats, Sherman also attacked Israel in the interview. She said, without giving any evidence, that "I also believe that Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] has led us down a road — and we have been part of it — that has, in essence, created a genocide in Gaza that has destabilized the Middle East."

When asked about Sherman’s criticism of Israel, Dershowitz said, "She is a bigot and anti-Israel. She sees everything through the lens of Barack Obama."

Obama faced criticism during his tenure for his alleged anti-Israel policies, including allowing an anti-Israel United Security Council Resolution to pass in the last days of his presidency.

Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

In a Wall Street Journal opinion article last week, Dershowitz wrote: "The Democratic Party has become the most anti-Israel party in U.S. history. Last week, all but seven Senate Democrats voted for an arms embargo against the Jewish state… There is no denying that the hard left, anti-Israel wing of the Democratic Party has moved from the fringe to the mainstream."

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Asked to respond to the criticism of her remarks on Iran, Israel and Dershowitz’ comments, Solveig Reeker, a representative for Sherman, told Fox News Digital, "I'm sorry Ambassador Sherman is not available at this time and must decline."

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com

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