Colombian police find more than 650 pounds of marijuana hidden inside coffin

They were expecting to see a corpse – but found more than 650 pounds of marijuana instead.

Colombian police officers that stopped and inspected a vehicle recently near the country’s border with Venezuela uncovered a coffin that contained dozens of packages of marijuana weighing a combined 661 pounds, the El Tiempo newspaper reports.

The driver of the vehicle, who was pulled over on a road headed to Cúcuta, had been asked to open the coffin so officers could look over its contents.

The driver has since been taken into custody.

Video released by police shows officers removing the coffin from the car and opening it up, revealing the tan-colored packages inside.