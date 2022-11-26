Christmas market crowd sent scrambling after driver plows car into pedestrian area: UK police say

Three suspects have been arrested after a car allegedly plowed into a crowd of holiday shoppers at a Christmas market in a small town south of Manchester, England.

Hundreds of people were enjoying the Christmas market in the town center of Congleton, England, when a driver in a Volkswagen Golf going around 50 mph drove into the crowd on a pedestrian-only street, according to local paper StokeonTrentLive.

"Fortunately, no-one was hurt during the incident," Cheshire Police said in a statement.

Police said the car was found abandoned and three men were in custody in connection to the incident.

"There was a woman and a kid, they were a bit shaken up," Mandy Neville, who was working at a shop near the market when the incident happened, told the paper. "The woman said that she’d hurt her leg. She didn’t know if something had hit her on the leg as the car came crashing through, but no one was actually injured properly."

She added, "We brought the lad in here and gave him a drink. He was quite shook-up. He was only a young lad, I think he was about 10."