Chinese military to prosecute former top general for bribery

FILE - In this March 9, 2012 file photo, China's People's Liberation Army Gen. Guo Boxiong rubs his chin during a session of the National People's Congress in Beijing. The former top Chinese general will be tried in a military court on charges he took bribes, the county's military said Tuesday, April 5, 2016, in what is believed to be the highest-level prosecution of a military figure in decades. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan,File) (The Associated Press)

BEIJING – China's military says a former top general will be tried in a military court on charges he took bribes.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Tuesday that military prosecutors have proof that Guo Boxiong and his family took advantage of his position and accepted bribes to arrange promotions and assignments for others.

It said Guo has confessed to the bribe taking charges.

The announcement ensures a swift trial, conviction and what is likely to be a heavy penalty against the former vice chairman of the Central Military Commission led by president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

Formerly one of 25 members of the party's Politburo, Guo is among the biggest figures to fall in Xi's sweeping anti-corruption drive.